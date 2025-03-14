Divisas / BSAC
BSAC: Banco Santander - Chile ADS
25.93 USD 0.18 (0.69%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de BSAC de hoy ha cambiado un -0.69%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 25.81, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 26.28.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Banco Santander - Chile ADS. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
BSAC News
Rango diario
25.81 26.28
Rango anual
18.22 26.60
- Cierres anteriores
- 26.11
- Open
- 26.03
- Bid
- 25.93
- Ask
- 26.23
- Low
- 25.81
- High
- 26.28
- Volumen
- 384
- Cambio diario
- -0.69%
- Cambio mensual
- 8.86%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 13.93%
- Cambio anual
- 24.90%
