Moedas / BOLD
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
BOLD
1.14 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Setor: Outros símbolos Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BOLD para hoje mudou para 0.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.12 e o mais alto foi 1.15.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas . As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Aplicativos de negociação para BOLD
Risk And Trade Manager Demo MT5
Waseem Ejaz
IN DEMO VERSION, "CLOSE BY PIPS & ALERTS" ARE DISABLED. FOR COMPLETE ACCESS PLEASE BUY. : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58097 FIRST 10 COPIES AT 30 USD, NEXT PRICE WOULD BE 50 USD RISK AND TRADE MANAGER RISK AND TRADE MANAGER is an advanced trading panel designed for manual trading. Utility helps to manage trades effectively and efficiently with a single click. You can also try our high probability indicator HAWA Price Action HAWA Price Action WITH 90% WIN RATE MT4 VERSION: https:/
FREE
Risk And Trade Manager MT5
Waseem Ejaz
1 (1)
THIS PRODUCT CAN NOT BE TEST IN STRATEGY TESTER. PLEASE TRY DEMO VERSION: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58096 RISK AND TRADE MANAGER RISK AND TRADE MANAGER is an advanced trading panel designed for manual trading. Utility helps to manage trades effectively and efficiently with a single click. MAIN FEATURES Convert and display Stop Loss (SL) Pips into % and amount to view the clear picture of the trades if SL hits. Fund allocation for individual trade in % and in amount. Get alert
BOLD AI – Precision Forex Trading with Multi-Indicator Intelligence BOLD AI is a fully automated MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to capture high-probability trade setups using a powerful combination of Bollinger Bands , RSI , and momentum-based logic . It adapts dynamically to changing market conditions, managing trades with a trailing stop to secure profits while limiting risk. Why Choose BOLD AI? Intelligent Entry Strategy Combines volatility analysis (Bollinger Bands), momentum ass
Risk And Trade Manager
Waseem Ejaz
THIS PRODUCT CAN NOT BE TEST IN STRATEGY TESTER. PLEASE TRY DEMO VERSION: https: //www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58082 FIRST 10 COPIES AT 30 USD, NEXT PRICE WOULD BE 50 USD RISK AND TRADE MANAGER RISK AND TRADE MANAGER is an advanced trading panel designed for manual trading. Utility helps to manage trades effectively and efficiently with a single click. MAIN FEATURES Convert and display Stop Loss (SL) Pips into % and amount to view the clear picture of the trades if SL hits. Fund alloca
Faixa diária
1.12 1.15
Faixa anual
1.00 3.73
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.14
- Open
- 1.15
- Bid
- 1.14
- Ask
- 1.44
- Low
- 1.12
- High
- 1.15
- Volume
- 64
- Mudança diária
- 0.00%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.79%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -24.00%
- Mudança anual
- -66.86%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh