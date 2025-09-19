通貨 / BOLD
BOLD
1.14 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
セクター: その他の銘柄 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BOLDの今日の為替レートは、0.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.12の安値と1.15の高値で取引されました。
ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
1.12 1.15
1年のレンジ
1.00 3.73
- 以前の終値
- 1.14
- 始値
- 1.14
- 買値
- 1.14
- 買値
- 1.44
- 安値
- 1.12
- 高値
- 1.15
- 出来高
- 65
- 1日の変化
- 0.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.79%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -24.00%
- 1年の変化
- -66.86%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K