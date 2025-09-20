통화 / BOLD
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
BOLD
1.14 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
부문: 다른 심볼 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BOLD 환율이 오늘 0.00%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.13이고 고가는 1.17이었습니다.
변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BOLD을 위한 트레이딩 애플리케이션
Risk And Trade Manager Demo MT5
Waseem Ejaz
IN DEMO VERSION, "CLOSE BY PIPS & ALERTS" ARE DISABLED. FOR COMPLETE ACCESS PLEASE BUY. : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58097 FIRST 10 COPIES AT 30 USD, NEXT PRICE WOULD BE 50 USD RISK AND TRADE MANAGER RISK AND TRADE MANAGER is an advanced trading panel designed for manual trading. Utility helps to manage trades effectively and efficiently with a single click. You can also try our high probability indicator HAWA Price Action HAWA Price Action WITH 90% WIN RATE MT4 VERSION: https:/
FREE
Risk And Trade Manager MT5
Waseem Ejaz
1 (1)
THIS PRODUCT CAN NOT BE TEST IN STRATEGY TESTER. PLEASE TRY DEMO VERSION: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58096 RISK AND TRADE MANAGER RISK AND TRADE MANAGER is an advanced trading panel designed for manual trading. Utility helps to manage trades effectively and efficiently with a single click. MAIN FEATURES Convert and display Stop Loss (SL) Pips into % and amount to view the clear picture of the trades if SL hits. Fund allocation for individual trade in % and in amount. Get alert
BOLD AI – Precision Forex Trading with Multi-Indicator Intelligence BOLD AI is a fully automated MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to capture high-probability trade setups using a powerful combination of Bollinger Bands , RSI , and momentum-based logic . It adapts dynamically to changing market conditions, managing trades with a trailing stop to secure profits while limiting risk. Why Choose BOLD AI? Intelligent Entry Strategy Combines volatility analysis (Bollinger Bands), momentum ass
Risk And Trade Manager
Waseem Ejaz
THIS PRODUCT CAN NOT BE TEST IN STRATEGY TESTER. PLEASE TRY DEMO VERSION: https: //www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58082 FIRST 10 COPIES AT 30 USD, NEXT PRICE WOULD BE 50 USD RISK AND TRADE MANAGER RISK AND TRADE MANAGER is an advanced trading panel designed for manual trading. Utility helps to manage trades effectively and efficiently with a single click. MAIN FEATURES Convert and display Stop Loss (SL) Pips into % and amount to view the clear picture of the trades if SL hits. Fund alloca
일일 변동 비율
1.13 1.17
년간 변동
1.00 3.73
- 이전 종가
- 1.14
- 시가
- 1.17
- Bid
- 1.14
- Ask
- 1.44
- 저가
- 1.13
- 고가
- 1.17
- 볼륨
- 98
- 일일 변동
- 0.00%
- 월 변동
- 1.79%
- 6개월 변동
- -24.00%
- 년간 변동율
- -66.86%
20 9월, 토요일