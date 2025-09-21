Valute / BOLD
BOLD
1.14 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Altri Simboli Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BOLD ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.13 e ad un massimo di 1.17.
Segui le dinamiche di . Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.13 1.17
Intervallo Annuale
1.00 3.73
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.14
- Apertura
- 1.17
- Bid
- 1.14
- Ask
- 1.44
- Minimo
- 1.13
- Massimo
- 1.17
- Volume
- 98
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.79%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -24.00%
- Variazione Annuale
- -66.86%
21 settembre, domenica