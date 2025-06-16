Moedas / BLDP
BLDP: Ballard Power Systems Inc
2.60 USD 0.08 (3.17%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BLDP para hoje mudou para 3.17%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 2.46 e o mais alto foi 2.62.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Ballard Power Systems Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
2.46 2.62
Faixa anual
1.00 2.62
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.52
- Open
- 2.50
- Bid
- 2.60
- Ask
- 2.90
- Low
- 2.46
- High
- 2.62
- Volume
- 2.289 K
- Mudança diária
- 3.17%
- Mudança mensal
- 36.84%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 136.36%
- Mudança anual
- 44.44%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh