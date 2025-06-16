Valute / BLDP
BLDP: Ballard Power Systems Inc
2.74 USD 0.12 (4.58%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BLDP ha avuto una variazione del 4.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.63 e ad un massimo di 2.79.
Segui le dinamiche di Ballard Power Systems Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.63 2.79
Intervallo Annuale
1.00 2.79
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.62
- Apertura
- 2.65
- Bid
- 2.74
- Ask
- 3.04
- Minimo
- 2.63
- Massimo
- 2.79
- Volume
- 4.650 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 4.58%
- Variazione Mensile
- 44.21%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 149.09%
- Variazione Annuale
- 52.22%
20 settembre, sabato