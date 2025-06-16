통화 / BLDP
BLDP: Ballard Power Systems Inc
2.74 USD 0.12 (4.58%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BLDP 환율이 오늘 4.58%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 2.63이고 고가는 2.79이었습니다.
Ballard Power Systems Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
2.63 2.79
년간 변동
1.00 2.79
- 이전 종가
- 2.62
- 시가
- 2.65
- Bid
- 2.74
- Ask
- 3.04
- 저가
- 2.63
- 고가
- 2.79
- 볼륨
- 4.650 K
- 일일 변동
- 4.58%
- 월 변동
- 44.21%
- 6개월 변동
- 149.09%
- 년간 변동율
- 52.22%
20 9월, 토요일