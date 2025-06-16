Currencies / BLDP
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BLDP: Ballard Power Systems Inc
2.20 USD 0.03 (1.38%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BLDP exchange rate has changed by 1.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.13 and at a high of 2.21.
Follow Ballard Power Systems Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BLDP News
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Vertiv, Arista Networks, Astera Labs, NVIDIA, Ballard Power Systems and Intel
- Ballard Power: Developing A Viable Business Model Likely To Remain A Battle - Hold (BLDP)
- Buy and Hold 3 AI-Focused Data Center, Cloud Infrastructure Developers
- Downgrade Alert! Analysts Have Recently Downgraded These Stocks - TipRanks.com
- Micron To Rally More Than 49%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)
- Ballard Power Systems stock rating reiterated by KeyBanc amid restructuring
- Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- BMO Capital lowers Ballard Power Systems stock price target to $110 from $112
- Ballard Power stock rating maintained at Sell by TD Cowen on restructuring
- CFRA reiterates Hold rating on Ballard Power Systems stock amid restructuring
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Ballard Power Systems Q2 2025 sees revenue miss, stock dips
- Ballard Unveils Aggressive Cost-Cutting Plan Under New CEO - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)
- Ballard earnings beat, revenue fell short of estimates
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Evergy Inc (EVRG) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- MGE (MGEE) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Ballard unveils strategic realignment to reach positive cash flow by 2027
- Veritiv Set to Continue Huge Momentum After Q2 Beats and Solid Guidance
- Ballard Power: Waiting For New Leadership To Right The Ship - Hold (NASDAQ:BLDP)
- Trump's Big Beautiful Bill Slashes Solar Incentives — Cathie Wood's Ark Says Nuclear May Now Be Cheapest Option: OKLO, SMR, LTBR And Other Stocks In Focus - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP), BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)
- Ross Gerber Slams Trump's Tax Plan As 'Biggest...Scam Out There,' Says It Threatens Clean Energy Future: 'Big Ugly Bill' - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP), Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)
- Verdagy Announces CEO Transition to Lead Company’s Next Phase of Growth
- Ballard announces leadership transition
Daily Range
2.13 2.21
Year Range
1.00 2.28
- Previous Close
- 2.17
- Open
- 2.17
- Bid
- 2.20
- Ask
- 2.50
- Low
- 2.13
- High
- 2.21
- Volume
- 3.467 K
- Daily Change
- 1.38%
- Month Change
- 15.79%
- 6 Months Change
- 100.00%
- Year Change
- 22.22%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%