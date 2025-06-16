货币 / BLDP
BLDP: Ballard Power Systems Inc
2.49 USD 0.29 (13.18%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BLDP汇率已更改13.18%。当日，交易品种以低点2.34和高点2.51进行交易。
关注Ballard Power Systems Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
BLDP新闻
日范围
2.34 2.51
年范围
1.00 2.56
- 前一天收盘价
- 2.20
- 开盘价
- 2.35
- 卖价
- 2.49
- 买价
- 2.79
- 最低价
- 2.34
- 最高价
- 2.51
- 交易量
- 3.506 K
- 日变化
- 13.18%
- 月变化
- 31.05%
- 6个月变化
- 126.36%
- 年变化
- 38.33%
