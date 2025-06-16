通貨 / BLDP
BLDP: Ballard Power Systems Inc
2.62 USD 0.10 (3.97%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BLDPの今日の為替レートは、3.97%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.46の安値と2.65の高値で取引されました。
Ballard Power Systems Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
2.46 2.65
1年のレンジ
1.00 2.65
- 以前の終値
- 2.52
- 始値
- 2.50
- 買値
- 2.62
- 買値
- 2.92
- 安値
- 2.46
- 高値
- 2.65
- 出来高
- 4.807 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.97%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 37.89%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 138.18%
- 1年の変化
- 45.56%
