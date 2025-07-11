Moedas / BCE
BCE: BCE Inc
23.30 USD 0.20 (0.85%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BCE para hoje mudou para -0.85%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 23.26 e o mais alto foi 23.38.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas BCE Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
BCE Notícias
Faixa diária
23.26 23.38
Faixa anual
20.28 34.94
- Fechamento anterior
- 23.50
- Open
- 23.38
- Bid
- 23.30
- Ask
- 23.60
- Low
- 23.26
- High
- 23.38
- Volume
- 95
- Mudança diária
- -0.85%
- Mudança mensal
- -6.09%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 1.08%
- Mudança anual
- -33.05%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh