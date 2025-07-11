QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / BCE
Tornare a Azioni

BCE: BCE Inc

23.22 USD 0.11 (0.48%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BCE ha avuto una variazione del 0.48% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.96 e ad un massimo di 23.25.

Segui le dinamiche di BCE Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BCE News

Intervallo Giornaliero
22.96 23.25
Intervallo Annuale
20.28 34.94
Chiusura Precedente
23.11
Apertura
23.17
Bid
23.22
Ask
23.52
Minimo
22.96
Massimo
23.25
Volume
3.619 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.48%
Variazione Mensile
-6.41%
Variazione Semestrale
0.74%
Variazione Annuale
-33.28%
20 settembre, sabato