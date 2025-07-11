Valute / BCE
BCE: BCE Inc
23.22 USD 0.11 (0.48%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BCE ha avuto una variazione del 0.48% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.96 e ad un massimo di 23.25.
Segui le dinamiche di BCE Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
BCE News
Intervallo Giornaliero
22.96 23.25
Intervallo Annuale
20.28 34.94
- Chiusura Precedente
- 23.11
- Apertura
- 23.17
- Bid
- 23.22
- Ask
- 23.52
- Minimo
- 22.96
- Massimo
- 23.25
- Volume
- 3.619 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.48%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.41%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.74%
- Variazione Annuale
- -33.28%
20 settembre, sabato