BCE: BCE Inc
23.22 USD 0.11 (0.48%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BCE 환율이 오늘 0.48%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 22.96이고 고가는 23.25이었습니다.
BCE Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
22.96 23.25
년간 변동
20.28 34.94
- 이전 종가
- 23.11
- 시가
- 23.17
- Bid
- 23.22
- Ask
- 23.52
- 저가
- 22.96
- 고가
- 23.25
- 볼륨
- 3.619 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.48%
- 월 변동
- -6.41%
- 6개월 변동
- 0.74%
- 년간 변동율
- -33.28%
