Devises / BCE
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
BCE: BCE Inc
23.22 USD 0.11 (0.48%)
Secteur: Services de Communication Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de BCE a changé de 0.48% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 22.96 et à un maximum de 23.25.
Suivez la dynamique BCE Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BCE Nouvelles
- Implied Volatility Surging for BCE Stock Options
- Canadian Telco Turnaround: Drivers For A Potential Recovery
- Top Research Reports for Amazon.com, Salesforce & Abbott
- BCE stock rating upgraded by JPMorgan on Ziply acquisition and improved growth
- BCE Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates, Guidance Revised
- Compared to Estimates, BCE (BCE) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- BCE (BCE) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- BCE Q2 2025 slides: revenue up 1.3%, Ziply acquisition reshapes growth strategy
- July Dividends, 1 Raise And 1 Cut
- Desjardins upgrades BCE stock rating to Buy on US expansion plans
- Sony's Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: What Investors Should Know
- Sempra Energy Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
- Insights Into BCE (BCE) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
- Wix to Announce Q2 Earnings: Key Insights Ahead of the Release
- CDW Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Is a Beat in the Cards?
- Telus (TU) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Lumen (LUMN) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- BCE (BCE) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- Bell Canada and Cohere strike AI partnership to bolster domestic data sovereignty
- Rogers Communication (RCI) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Utilities Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
- Rogers Communications: A Look At The High-Yield Bonds (TSX:RCI.B:CA)
- Barclays favors Rogers in struggling Canadian telecom sector
- ClearBridge Canadian Equity Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
Range quotidien
22.96 23.25
Range Annuel
20.28 34.94
- Clôture Précédente
- 23.11
- Ouverture
- 23.17
- Bid
- 23.22
- Ask
- 23.52
- Plus Bas
- 22.96
- Plus Haut
- 23.25
- Volume
- 3.619 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.48%
- Changement Mensuel
- -6.41%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 0.74%
- Changement Annuel
- -33.28%
20 septembre, samedi