Währungen / BCE
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
BCE: BCE Inc
23.11 USD 0.39 (1.66%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BCE hat sich für heute um -1.66% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 23.05 bis zu einem Hoch von 23.38 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die BCE Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BCE News
- Implied Volatility Surging for BCE Stock Options
- Canadian Telco Turnaround: Drivers For A Potential Recovery
- Top Research Reports for Amazon.com, Salesforce & Abbott
- BCE stock rating upgraded by JPMorgan on Ziply acquisition and improved growth
- BCE Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates, Guidance Revised
- Compared to Estimates, BCE (BCE) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- BCE (BCE) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- BCE Q2 2025 slides: revenue up 1.3%, Ziply acquisition reshapes growth strategy
- July Dividends, 1 Raise And 1 Cut
- Desjardins upgrades BCE stock rating to Buy on US expansion plans
- Sony's Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: What Investors Should Know
- Sempra Energy Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
- Insights Into BCE (BCE) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
- Wix to Announce Q2 Earnings: Key Insights Ahead of the Release
- CDW Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Is a Beat in the Cards?
- Telus (TU) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Lumen (LUMN) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- BCE (BCE) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- Bell Canada and Cohere strike AI partnership to bolster domestic data sovereignty
- Rogers Communication (RCI) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Utilities Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
- Rogers Communications: A Look At The High-Yield Bonds (TSX:RCI.B:CA)
- Barclays favors Rogers in struggling Canadian telecom sector
- ClearBridge Canadian Equity Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
Tagesspanne
23.05 23.38
Jahresspanne
20.28 34.94
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 23.50
- Eröffnung
- 23.38
- Bid
- 23.11
- Ask
- 23.41
- Tief
- 23.05
- Hoch
- 23.38
- Volumen
- 3.609 K
- Tagesänderung
- -1.66%
- Monatsänderung
- -6.85%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 0.26%
- Jahresänderung
- -33.59%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K