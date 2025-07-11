货币 / BCE
BCE: BCE Inc
23.43 USD 0.27 (1.14%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BCE汇率已更改-1.14%。当日，交易品种以低点23.27和高点23.78进行交易。
关注BCE Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
BCE新闻
日范围
23.27 23.78
年范围
20.28 34.94
- 前一天收盘价
- 23.70
- 开盘价
- 23.69
- 卖价
- 23.43
- 买价
- 23.73
- 最低价
- 23.27
- 最高价
- 23.78
- 交易量
- 2.238 K
- 日变化
- -1.14%
- 月变化
- -5.56%
- 6个月变化
- 1.65%
- 年变化
- -32.67%
