Moedas / BANR
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
BANR: Banner Corporation
65.45 USD 0.66 (1.02%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BANR para hoje mudou para 1.02%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 64.79 e o mais alto foi 66.99.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Banner Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BANR Notícias
- Banner Stock: Upside Isn't Over, But It's Getting Close (NASDAQ:BANR)
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Banner Stock We Don't?
- BANR, DOCU, M: Three New AI Analyst Ratings - TipRanks.com
- Banner Corporation appoints fintech expert Millicent Tracey to board
- Jonathan Banner sells McDonald’s shares worth $310,000
- Banner Corp announces 5% stock repurchase program
- Banner stock price target raised to $72 from $65 at Raymond James
- Banner stock price target raised to $72 from $67 at DA Davidson
- Earnings call transcript: Banner Corp. Q2 2025 earnings beat expectations
- Banner (BANR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Banner Corporation Q2 2025 presentation highlights loan growth, stable margins
- Banner Corp. posts mixed Q2 results, net interest margin steady
- Banner earnings beat by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- ASML, Johnson & Johnson, Bank of America set to report earnings Wednesday
- National Vision stock rating upgraded to Overweight at Barclays on transformation efforts
- Banner Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call and Webcast
- Banner Bank Earns 2025 ˜Great Place to Work’ Certification
- Banner Corp to Redeem $100M Subordinated Notes
- H.C. Wainwright maintains $3 target on Cognition Therapeutics stock
- Banner Corporation: The Upside Isn't Over Yet (NASDAQ:BANR)
- FDIC Rates Banner Bank ˜Outstanding’ in Recent Community Reinvestment Act Performance Evaluation
- New York Times subscribers jump on bundling strength, busy news cycle
- China’ Xi to visit Russia May 7-10, Kremlin says
- This Norwegian Cruise Line Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday - F N B (NYSE:FNB), Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)
Faixa diária
64.79 66.99
Faixa anual
54.01 78.05
- Fechamento anterior
- 64.79
- Open
- 64.84
- Bid
- 65.45
- Ask
- 65.75
- Low
- 64.79
- High
- 66.99
- Volume
- 358
- Mudança diária
- 1.02%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.13%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 2.38%
- Mudança anual
- 9.93%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh