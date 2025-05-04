通貨 / BANR
BANR: Banner Corporation
67.76 USD 2.31 (3.53%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BANRの今日の為替レートは、3.53%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり65.29の安値と67.86の高値で取引されました。
Banner Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
BANR News
- Banner Corp updates code of ethics with clarifications on conduct and political resource use
- Banner Stock: Upside Isn't Over, But It's Getting Close (NASDAQ:BANR)
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Banner Stock We Don't?
- BANR, DOCU, M: Three New AI Analyst Ratings - TipRanks.com
- Banner Corporation appoints fintech expert Millicent Tracey to board
- Jonathan Banner sells McDonald’s shares worth $310,000
- Banner Corp announces 5% stock repurchase program
- Banner stock price target raised to $72 from $65 at Raymond James
- Banner stock price target raised to $72 from $67 at DA Davidson
- Earnings call transcript: Banner Corp. Q2 2025 earnings beat expectations
- Banner (BANR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Banner Corporation Q2 2025 presentation highlights loan growth, stable margins
- Banner Corp. posts mixed Q2 results, net interest margin steady
- Banner earnings beat by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- ASML, Johnson & Johnson, Bank of America set to report earnings Wednesday
- National Vision stock rating upgraded to Overweight at Barclays on transformation efforts
- Banner Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call and Webcast
- Banner Bank Earns 2025 ˜Great Place to Work’ Certification
- Banner Corp to Redeem $100M Subordinated Notes
- H.C. Wainwright maintains $3 target on Cognition Therapeutics stock
- Banner Corporation: The Upside Isn't Over Yet (NASDAQ:BANR)
- FDIC Rates Banner Bank ˜Outstanding’ in Recent Community Reinvestment Act Performance Evaluation
- New York Times subscribers jump on bundling strength, busy news cycle
- China’ Xi to visit Russia May 7-10, Kremlin says
1日のレンジ
65.29 67.86
1年のレンジ
54.01 78.05
- 以前の終値
- 65.45
- 始値
- 65.74
- 買値
- 67.76
- 買値
- 68.06
- 安値
- 65.29
- 高値
- 67.86
- 出来高
- 449
- 1日の変化
- 3.53%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.36%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 5.99%
- 1年の変化
- 13.81%
