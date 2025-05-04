クォートセクション
通貨 / BANR
BANR: Banner Corporation

67.76 USD 2.31 (3.53%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BANRの今日の為替レートは、3.53%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり65.29の安値と67.86の高値で取引されました。

Banner Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
65.29 67.86
1年のレンジ
54.01 78.05
以前の終値
65.45
始値
65.74
買値
67.76
買値
68.06
安値
65.29
高値
67.86
出来高
449
1日の変化
3.53%
1ヶ月の変化
2.36%
6ヶ月の変化
5.99%
1年の変化
13.81%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K