货币 / BANR
BANR: Banner Corporation
65.69 USD 0.90 (1.39%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BANR汇率已更改1.39%。当日，交易品种以低点64.79和高点65.75进行交易。
关注Banner Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
BANR新闻
- Banner Stock: Upside Isn't Over, But It's Getting Close (NASDAQ:BANR)
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Banner Stock We Don't?
- BANR, DOCU, M: Three New AI Analyst Ratings - TipRanks.com
- Banner Corporation appoints fintech expert Millicent Tracey to board
- Jonathan Banner sells McDonald’s shares worth $310,000
- Banner Corp announces 5% stock repurchase program
- Banner stock price target raised to $72 from $65 at Raymond James
- Banner stock price target raised to $72 from $67 at DA Davidson
- Earnings call transcript: Banner Corp. Q2 2025 earnings beat expectations
- Banner (BANR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Banner Corporation Q2 2025 presentation highlights loan growth, stable margins
- Banner Corp. posts mixed Q2 results, net interest margin steady
- Banner earnings beat by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- Banner Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call and Webcast
- Banner Bank Earns 2025 ˜Great Place to Work’ Certification
- Banner Corp to Redeem $100M Subordinated Notes
- Banner Corporation: The Upside Isn't Over Yet (NASDAQ:BANR)
- FDIC Rates Banner Bank ˜Outstanding’ in Recent Community Reinvestment Act Performance Evaluation
- This Norwegian Cruise Line Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday - F N B (NYSE:FNB), Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)
日范围
64.79 65.75
年范围
54.01 78.05
- 前一天收盘价
- 64.79
- 开盘价
- 64.84
- 卖价
- 65.69
- 买价
- 65.99
- 最低价
- 64.79
- 最高价
- 65.75
- 交易量
- 49
- 日变化
- 1.39%
- 月变化
- -0.77%
- 6个月变化
- 2.75%
- 年变化
- 10.33%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值