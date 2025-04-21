Currencies / BANR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BANR: Banner Corporation
64.74 USD 0.69 (1.05%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BANR exchange rate has changed by -1.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 63.95 and at a high of 64.88.
Follow Banner Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BANR News
- Banner Stock: Upside Isn't Over, But It's Getting Close (NASDAQ:BANR)
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Banner Stock We Don't?
- BANR, DOCU, M: Three New AI Analyst Ratings - TipRanks.com
- Banner Corporation appoints fintech expert Millicent Tracey to board
- Jonathan Banner sells McDonald’s shares worth $310,000
- Banner Corp announces 5% stock repurchase program
- Banner stock price target raised to $72 from $65 at Raymond James
- Banner stock price target raised to $72 from $67 at DA Davidson
- Earnings call transcript: Banner Corp. Q2 2025 earnings beat expectations
- Banner (BANR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Banner Corporation Q2 2025 presentation highlights loan growth, stable margins
- Banner Corp. posts mixed Q2 results, net interest margin steady
- Banner earnings beat by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- ASML, Johnson & Johnson, Bank of America set to report earnings Wednesday
- National Vision stock rating upgraded to Overweight at Barclays on transformation efforts
- Banner Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call and Webcast
- Banner Bank Earns 2025 ˜Great Place to Work’ Certification
- Banner Corp to Redeem $100M Subordinated Notes
- H.C. Wainwright maintains $3 target on Cognition Therapeutics stock
- Banner Corporation: The Upside Isn't Over Yet (NASDAQ:BANR)
- FDIC Rates Banner Bank ˜Outstanding’ in Recent Community Reinvestment Act Performance Evaluation
- New York Times subscribers jump on bundling strength, busy news cycle
- China’ Xi to visit Russia May 7-10, Kremlin says
- This Norwegian Cruise Line Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday - F N B (NYSE:FNB), Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)
Daily Range
63.95 64.88
Year Range
54.01 78.05
- Previous Close
- 65.43
- Open
- 64.68
- Bid
- 64.74
- Ask
- 65.04
- Low
- 63.95
- High
- 64.88
- Volume
- 316
- Daily Change
- -1.05%
- Month Change
- -2.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.27%
- Year Change
- 8.73%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%