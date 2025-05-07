QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / BANR
Tornare a Azioni

BANR: Banner Corporation

67.13 USD 0.63 (0.93%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BANR ha avuto una variazione del -0.93% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 66.49 e ad un massimo di 67.74.

Segui le dinamiche di Banner Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BANR News

Intervallo Giornaliero
66.49 67.74
Intervallo Annuale
54.01 78.05
Chiusura Precedente
67.76
Apertura
67.74
Bid
67.13
Ask
67.43
Minimo
66.49
Massimo
67.74
Volume
506
Variazione giornaliera
-0.93%
Variazione Mensile
1.40%
Variazione Semestrale
5.01%
Variazione Annuale
12.75%
20 settembre, sabato