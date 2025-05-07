Valute / BANR
BANR: Banner Corporation
67.13 USD 0.63 (0.93%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BANR ha avuto una variazione del -0.93% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 66.49 e ad un massimo di 67.74.
Segui le dinamiche di Banner Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
66.49 67.74
Intervallo Annuale
54.01 78.05
- Chiusura Precedente
- 67.76
- Apertura
- 67.74
- Bid
- 67.13
- Ask
- 67.43
- Minimo
- 66.49
- Massimo
- 67.74
- Volume
- 506
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.93%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.40%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 5.01%
- Variazione Annuale
- 12.75%
20 settembre, sabato