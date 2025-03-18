CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / AVES
Voltar para Ações

AVES: Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF

57.60 USD 0.04 (0.07%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do AVES para hoje mudou para -0.07%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 57.52 e o mais alto foi 57.60.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AVES Notícias

Faixa diária
57.52 57.60
Faixa anual
41.68 58.30
Fechamento anterior
57.64
Open
57.58
Bid
57.60
Ask
57.90
Low
57.52
High
57.60
Volume
10
Mudança diária
-0.07%
Mudança mensal
4.37%
Mudança de 6 meses
21.96%
Mudança anual
10.64%
22 setembro, segunda-feira
13:45
USD
EUA - Discurso de Williams, Membro do FOMC
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.