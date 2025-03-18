Moedas / AVES
AVES: Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF
57.60 USD 0.04 (0.07%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AVES para hoje mudou para -0.07%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 57.52 e o mais alto foi 57.60.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
57.52 57.60
Faixa anual
41.68 58.30
- Fechamento anterior
- 57.64
- Open
- 57.58
- Bid
- 57.60
- Ask
- 57.90
- Low
- 57.52
- High
- 57.60
- Volume
- 10
- Mudança diária
- -0.07%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.37%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 21.96%
- Mudança anual
- 10.64%