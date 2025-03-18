通貨 / AVES
AVES: Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF
57.60 USD 0.04 (0.07%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AVESの今日の為替レートは、-0.07%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり57.52の安値と57.60の高値で取引されました。
Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AVES News
1日のレンジ
57.52 57.60
1年のレンジ
41.68 58.30
- 以前の終値
- 57.64
- 始値
- 57.58
- 買値
- 57.60
- 買値
- 57.90
- 安値
- 57.52
- 高値
- 57.60
- 出来高
- 10
- 1日の変化
- -0.07%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.37%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 21.96%
- 1年の変化
- 10.64%