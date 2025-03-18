CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / AVES
Volver a Acciones

AVES: Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF

57.60 USD 0.04 (0.07%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de AVES de hoy ha cambiado un -0.07%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 57.52, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 57.60.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AVES News

Rango diario
57.52 57.60
Rango anual
41.68 58.30
Cierres anteriores
57.64
Open
57.58
Bid
57.60
Ask
57.90
Low
57.52
High
57.60
Volumen
10
Cambio diario
-0.07%
Cambio mensual
4.37%
Cambio a 6 meses
21.96%
Cambio anual
10.64%
22 septiembre, lunes
13:45
USD
Discurso del Miembro del FOMC, John Williams
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.