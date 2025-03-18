QuotazioniSezioni
AVES: Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF

57.73 USD 0.09 (0.16%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AVES ha avuto una variazione del 0.16% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 57.52 e ad un massimo di 57.73.

Segui le dinamiche di Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

AVES News

Intervallo Giornaliero
57.52 57.73
Intervallo Annuale
41.68 58.30
Chiusura Precedente
57.64
Apertura
57.58
Bid
57.73
Ask
58.03
Minimo
57.52
Massimo
57.73
Volume
15
Variazione giornaliera
0.16%
Variazione Mensile
4.60%
Variazione Semestrale
22.23%
Variazione Annuale
10.89%
22 settembre, lunedì
13:45
USD
Discorso di Williams, Membro del FOMC
Agire
Fcst
Prev