Valute / AVES
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
AVES: Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF
57.73 USD 0.09 (0.16%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AVES ha avuto una variazione del 0.16% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 57.52 e ad un massimo di 57.73.
Segui le dinamiche di Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AVES News
- Weekly Market Pulse: An Energetic Market (null:SPX)
- AVES: The Value ETF That Acts Like Growth (NYSEARCA:AVES)
- Above The Noise: Positive Signs For U.S. Economy And Markets
- The Downfall Of The U.S. Dollar - Peter Schiff's Prediction
- Mega-Cap Crowding Steers Managers To Japan, Europe
- A 20,000-Foot Perspective: Can Bonds And Equities Both Be Right?
- Holding Steady Amid Whipsawing Markets
- Asset Allocation Insights - Quarterly Report: June 2025
- Global Macro Outlook: Third Quarter 2025
- Equity Outlook: Applying Timeless Insights For Volatile Times Ahead
- The Geopolitical Climate And Risk Of Market Disruption
- Putting Markets Into Perspective As Middle East Tensions Escalate
- Chart Of The Day: Money Is Leaving Here, Flowing There
- Emerging Markets: Finding Opportunities Amid The Global Economic Reset
- Why Does Volatility Often Lead To Strong Emerging Equity Returns?
- How Rising Geopolitical Risks Weigh On Asset Prices
- Equity Outlook: Finding Silver Linings In Very Cloudy Markets
- Our Portfolio Managers Weigh Impact Of Trump’s Tariffs
- Equity Outlook: Finding Silver Linings In Very Cloudy Markets
- Global Macro Outlook: Second Quarter 2025
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Weak Dollar Effect
- Emerging Market Equities: The Steep Cost Of Missing Out
- Why The Dollar Inflection Should Not Be Ignored
Intervallo Giornaliero
57.52 57.73
Intervallo Annuale
41.68 58.30
- Chiusura Precedente
- 57.64
- Apertura
- 57.58
- Bid
- 57.73
- Ask
- 58.03
- Minimo
- 57.52
- Massimo
- 57.73
- Volume
- 15
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.16%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.60%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 22.23%
- Variazione Annuale
- 10.89%