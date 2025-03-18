Currencies / AVES
AVES: Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF
57.89 USD 0.18 (0.31%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AVES exchange rate has changed by 0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.64 and at a high of 57.92.
Follow Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AVES News
Daily Range
57.64 57.92
Year Range
41.68 57.92
- Previous Close
- 57.71
- Open
- 57.81
- Bid
- 57.89
- Ask
- 58.19
- Low
- 57.64
- High
- 57.92
- Volume
- 53
- Daily Change
- 0.31%
- Month Change
- 4.89%
- 6 Months Change
- 22.57%
- Year Change
- 11.20%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev