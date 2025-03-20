Moedas / AVBP
AVBP: ArriVent BioPharma Inc
17.72 USD 0.21 (1.20%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AVBP para hoje mudou para 1.20%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 17.64 e o mais alto foi 18.12.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas ArriVent BioPharma Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
17.64 18.12
Faixa anual
15.47 36.20
- Fechamento anterior
- 17.51
- Open
- 17.66
- Bid
- 17.72
- Ask
- 18.02
- Low
- 17.64
- High
- 18.12
- Volume
- 116
- Mudança diária
- 1.20%
- Mudança mensal
- -8.42%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -2.64%
- Mudança anual
- -23.12%
