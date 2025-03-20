통화 / AVBP
AVBP: ArriVent BioPharma Inc
17.65 USD 0.93 (5.01%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AVBP 환율이 오늘 -5.01%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 17.59이고 고가는 18.58이었습니다.
ArriVent BioPharma Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
AVBP News
일일 변동 비율
17.59 18.58
년간 변동
15.47 36.20
- 이전 종가
- 18.58
- 시가
- 18.58
- Bid
- 17.65
- Ask
- 17.95
- 저가
- 17.59
- 고가
- 18.58
- 볼륨
- 1.154 K
- 일일 변동
- -5.01%
- 월 변동
- -8.79%
- 6개월 변동
- -3.02%
- 년간 변동율
- -23.43%
20 9월, 토요일