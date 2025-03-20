Divisas / AVBP
AVBP: ArriVent BioPharma Inc
17.51 USD 0.69 (3.79%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de AVBP de hoy ha cambiado un -3.79%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 17.23, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 18.70.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas ArriVent BioPharma Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AVBP News
- ArriVent reports 16-month PFS for lung cancer drug firmonertinib
- H.C. Wainwright raises ArriVent BioPharma stock price target to $42 on NSCLC drug potential
- ArriVent Posts Wider Loss in Fiscal Q2
- ArriVent BioPharma stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright
- ArriVent BioPharma stock steady as Oppenheimer reiterates Outperform rating
- ArriVent expects topline data from lung cancer drug trial in early 2026
- New Strong Sell Stocks for July 21st
- ArriVent BioPharma stock rating resumed at Buy by Goldman Sachs
- ArriVent BioPharma stock maintains Buy rating at Clear Street despite competitor approval
- Centene, BrightView Holdings, ArriVent BioPharma And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - BrightView Hldgs (NYSE:BV), ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP)
- ArriVent BioPharma announces $75 million public offering
- ArriVent BioPharma stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright on strong NSCLC trial data
- Clear Street initiates ArriVent BioPharma stock with Buy rating
- Citi raises ArriVent BioPharma stock price target on lung cancer data
- ArriVent reports 16-month progression-free survival for lung cancer drug
- ArriVent Announces Investor Event on Firmonertinib Path Forward for EGFR PACC Mutant NSCLC
- ArriVent BioPharma stock target raised to $40 by H.C. Wainwright
- ArriVent Lead Drug Candidate Shows Promise In Lung Cancer Type, Analyst Sees Over 50% Upside - ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP)
- This Microsoft Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - Amentum Holdings (NYSE:AMTM), ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP)
Rango diario
17.23 18.70
Rango anual
15.47 36.20
- Cierres anteriores
- 18.20
- Open
- 18.27
- Bid
- 17.51
- Ask
- 17.81
- Low
- 17.23
- High
- 18.70
- Volumen
- 594
- Cambio diario
- -3.79%
- Cambio mensual
- -9.51%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -3.79%
- Cambio anual
- -24.03%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B