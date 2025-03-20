Währungen / AVBP
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
AVBP: ArriVent BioPharma Inc
18.34 USD 0.24 (1.29%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AVBP hat sich für heute um -1.29% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 18.23 bis zu einem Hoch von 18.58 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die ArriVent BioPharma Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AVBP News
- ArriVent reports 16-month PFS for lung cancer drug firmonertinib
- H.C. Wainwright raises ArriVent BioPharma stock price target to $42 on NSCLC drug potential
- ArriVent Posts Wider Loss in Fiscal Q2
- ArriVent BioPharma stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright
- ArriVent BioPharma stock steady as Oppenheimer reiterates Outperform rating
- ArriVent expects topline data from lung cancer drug trial in early 2026
- New Strong Sell Stocks for July 21st
- ArriVent BioPharma stock rating resumed at Buy by Goldman Sachs
- ArriVent BioPharma stock maintains Buy rating at Clear Street despite competitor approval
- Centene, BrightView Holdings, ArriVent BioPharma And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - BrightView Hldgs (NYSE:BV), ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP)
- ArriVent BioPharma announces $75 million public offering
- ArriVent BioPharma stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright on strong NSCLC trial data
- Clear Street initiates ArriVent BioPharma stock with Buy rating
- Citi raises ArriVent BioPharma stock price target on lung cancer data
- ArriVent reports 16-month progression-free survival for lung cancer drug
- ArriVent Announces Investor Event on Firmonertinib Path Forward for EGFR PACC Mutant NSCLC
- ArriVent BioPharma stock target raised to $40 by H.C. Wainwright
- ArriVent Lead Drug Candidate Shows Promise In Lung Cancer Type, Analyst Sees Over 50% Upside - ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP)
- This Microsoft Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - Amentum Holdings (NYSE:AMTM), ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP)
Tagesspanne
18.23 18.58
Jahresspanne
15.47 36.20
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 18.58
- Eröffnung
- 18.58
- Bid
- 18.34
- Ask
- 18.64
- Tief
- 18.23
- Hoch
- 18.58
- Volumen
- 40
- Tagesänderung
- -1.29%
- Monatsänderung
- -5.22%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 0.77%
- Jahresänderung
- -20.43%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K