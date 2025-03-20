KurseKategorien
Währungen / AVBP
Zurück zum Aktien

AVBP: ArriVent BioPharma Inc

18.34 USD 0.24 (1.29%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von AVBP hat sich für heute um -1.29% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 18.23 bis zu einem Hoch von 18.58 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die ArriVent BioPharma Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AVBP News

Tagesspanne
18.23 18.58
Jahresspanne
15.47 36.20
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
18.58
Eröffnung
18.58
Bid
18.34
Ask
18.64
Tief
18.23
Hoch
18.58
Volumen
40
Tagesänderung
-1.29%
Monatsänderung
-5.22%
6-Monatsänderung
0.77%
Jahresänderung
-20.43%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K