AUB: Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation
35.36 USD 0.13 (0.37%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AUB para hoje mudou para 0.37%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 35.18 e o mais alto foi 35.46.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AUB Notícias
- Atlantic Union Bankshares: Moving Forward Despite Potential Headwinds (NYSE:AUB)
- Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.24%
- Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:AUB)
- Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Atlantic Union (AUB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Atlantic Union Q2 2025 slides: Strong rebound with 23.8% ROTCE following acquisition
- Atlantic Union earnings beat by $0.15, revenue topped estimates
- Analysts Estimate Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- HBT Financial (HBT) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Atlantic Union (AUB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods sees re-rating opportunity in bank M&A stocks
- Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock: Looking Cheap After The Sandy Spring Deal (NYSE:AUB)
- Blackstone Just Bought $2 Billion in Real Estate Loans--Here's Why It Matters Now
- Blackstone acquires $2 billion in CRE loans from Atlantic Union Bankshares
- Exclusive | Blackstone Buys Another $2 Billion in Discounted Commercial Real-Estate Loans
- AMG GW&K Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Raymond James lifts AUB stock to Strong Buy, target to $41
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 1
- Atlantic Union CFO Robert Gorman to retire by March 2026
- Jefferies initiates Atlantic Union stock with Buy, $37 target
- WesBanco: Acquisition Completed And Slightly Undervalued (NASDAQ:WSBC)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of February 23
- American Century Small Cap Value Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Faixa diária
35.18 35.46
Faixa anual
22.85 44.54
- Fechamento anterior
- 35.23
- Open
- 35.46
- Bid
- 35.36
- Ask
- 35.66
- Low
- 35.18
- High
- 35.46
- Volume
- 28
- Mudança diária
- 0.37%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.65%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 14.47%
- Mudança anual
- -5.96%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh