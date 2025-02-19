通貨 / AUB
AUB: Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation
36.58 USD 1.35 (3.83%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AUBの今日の為替レートは、3.83%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり35.18の安値と36.58の高値で取引されました。
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
AUB News
1日のレンジ
35.18 36.58
1年のレンジ
22.85 44.54
- 以前の終値
- 35.23
- 始値
- 35.46
- 買値
- 36.58
- 買値
- 36.88
- 安値
- 35.18
- 高値
- 36.58
- 出来高
- 1.733 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.83%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.13%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 18.42%
- 1年の変化
- -2.71%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K