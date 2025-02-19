クォートセクション
通貨 / AUB
AUB: Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation

36.58 USD 1.35 (3.83%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

AUBの今日の為替レートは、3.83%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり35.18の安値と36.58の高値で取引されました。

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
35.18 36.58
1年のレンジ
22.85 44.54
以前の終値
35.23
始値
35.46
買値
36.58
買値
36.88
安値
35.18
高値
36.58
出来高
1.733 K
1日の変化
3.83%
1ヶ月の変化
4.13%
6ヶ月の変化
18.42%
1年の変化
-2.71%
