Valute / AUB
AUB: Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation
36.54 USD 0.04 (0.11%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AUB ha avuto una variazione del -0.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 36.09 e ad un massimo di 36.55.
Segui le dinamiche di Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
36.09 36.55
Intervallo Annuale
22.85 44.54
- Chiusura Precedente
- 36.58
- Apertura
- 36.47
- Bid
- 36.54
- Ask
- 36.84
- Minimo
- 36.09
- Massimo
- 36.55
- Volume
- 2.522 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.11%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.01%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 18.29%
- Variazione Annuale
- -2.82%
20 settembre, sabato