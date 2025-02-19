QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / AUB
Tornare a Azioni

AUB: Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation

36.54 USD 0.04 (0.11%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AUB ha avuto una variazione del -0.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 36.09 e ad un massimo di 36.55.

Segui le dinamiche di Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AUB News

Intervallo Giornaliero
36.09 36.55
Intervallo Annuale
22.85 44.54
Chiusura Precedente
36.58
Apertura
36.47
Bid
36.54
Ask
36.84
Minimo
36.09
Massimo
36.55
Volume
2.522 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.11%
Variazione Mensile
4.01%
Variazione Semestrale
18.29%
Variazione Annuale
-2.82%
20 settembre, sabato