AUB: Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation

36.58 USD 1.35 (3.83%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von AUB hat sich für heute um 3.83% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 35.18 bis zu einem Hoch von 36.58 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
35.18 36.58
Jahresspanne
22.85 44.54
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
35.23
Eröffnung
35.46
Bid
36.58
Ask
36.88
Tief
35.18
Hoch
36.58
Volumen
1.733 K
Tagesänderung
3.83%
Monatsänderung
4.13%
6-Monatsänderung
18.42%
Jahresänderung
-2.71%
