Währungen / AUB
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
AUB: Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation
36.58 USD 1.35 (3.83%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AUB hat sich für heute um 3.83% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 35.18 bis zu einem Hoch von 36.58 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AUB News
- Atlantic Union Bankshares: Moving Forward Despite Potential Headwinds (NYSE:AUB)
- Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.24%
- Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:AUB)
- Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Atlantic Union (AUB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Atlantic Union Q2 2025 slides: Strong rebound with 23.8% ROTCE following acquisition
- Atlantic Union earnings beat by $0.15, revenue topped estimates
- Analysts Estimate Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- HBT Financial (HBT) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Atlantic Union (AUB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods sees re-rating opportunity in bank M&A stocks
- Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock: Looking Cheap After The Sandy Spring Deal (NYSE:AUB)
- Blackstone Just Bought $2 Billion in Real Estate Loans--Here's Why It Matters Now
- Blackstone acquires $2 billion in CRE loans from Atlantic Union Bankshares
- Blackstone acquires $2 billion in CRE loans from Atlantic Union Bankshares
- Exclusive | Blackstone Buys Another $2 Billion in Discounted Commercial Real-Estate Loans
- AMG GW&K Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Raymond James lifts AUB stock to Strong Buy, target to $41
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 1
- Atlantic Union CFO Robert Gorman to retire by March 2026
- Jefferies initiates Atlantic Union stock with Buy, $37 target
- WesBanco: Acquisition Completed And Slightly Undervalued (NASDAQ:WSBC)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of February 23
- American Century Small Cap Value Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Tagesspanne
35.18 36.58
Jahresspanne
22.85 44.54
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 35.23
- Eröffnung
- 35.46
- Bid
- 36.58
- Ask
- 36.88
- Tief
- 35.18
- Hoch
- 36.58
- Volumen
- 1.733 K
- Tagesänderung
- 3.83%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.13%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 18.42%
- Jahresänderung
- -2.71%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K