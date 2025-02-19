Divisas / AUB
AUB: Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation
35.23 USD 0.51 (1.47%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de AUB de hoy ha cambiado un 1.47%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 34.82, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 36.19.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
34.82 36.19
Rango anual
22.85 44.54
- Cierres anteriores
- 34.72
- Open
- 34.84
- Bid
- 35.23
- Ask
- 35.53
- Low
- 34.82
- High
- 36.19
- Volumen
- 2.010 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.47%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.28%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 14.05%
- Cambio anual
- -6.30%
