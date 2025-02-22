Currencies / AUB
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AUB: Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation
34.76 USD 0.19 (0.54%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AUB exchange rate has changed by -0.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.31 and at a high of 34.86.
Follow Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AUB News
- Atlantic Union Bankshares: Moving Forward Despite Potential Headwinds (NYSE:AUB)
- Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.24%
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 27
- Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:AUB)
- Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Atlantic Union (AUB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Atlantic Union Q2 2025 slides: Strong rebound with 23.8% ROTCE following acquisition
- Atlantic Union earnings beat by $0.15, revenue topped estimates
- Analysts Estimate Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- HBT Financial (HBT) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Atlantic Union (AUB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods sees re-rating opportunity in bank M&A stocks
- Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock: Looking Cheap After The Sandy Spring Deal (NYSE:AUB)
- Blackstone Just Bought $2 Billion in Real Estate Loans--Here's Why It Matters Now
- Blackstone acquires $2 billion in CRE loans from Atlantic Union Bankshares
- Blackstone acquires $2 billion in CRE loans from Atlantic Union Bankshares
- Exclusive | Blackstone Buys Another $2 Billion in Discounted Commercial Real-Estate Loans
- AMG GW&K Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Raymond James lifts AUB stock to Strong Buy, target to $41
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 1
- Atlantic Union CFO Robert Gorman to retire by March 2026
- Jefferies initiates Atlantic Union stock with Buy, $37 target
- WesBanco: Acquisition Completed And Slightly Undervalued (NASDAQ:WSBC)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of February 23
Daily Range
34.31 34.86
Year Range
22.85 44.54
- Previous Close
- 34.95
- Open
- 34.77
- Bid
- 34.76
- Ask
- 35.06
- Low
- 34.31
- High
- 34.86
- Volume
- 625
- Daily Change
- -0.54%
- Month Change
- -1.05%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.53%
- Year Change
- -7.55%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%