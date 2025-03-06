Moedas / ASLE
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
ASLE: AerSale Corporation
8.47 USD 0.14 (1.68%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ASLE para hoje mudou para 1.68%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 8.32 e o mais alto foi 8.55.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas AerSale Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ASLE Notícias
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Micron, Crowdstrike and Ping An Insurance
- 5 High-Flying Aerospace Defense Stocks to Buy for Q4 on Strong Demand
- AerSale corp director Fedder buys $17,869 in stock
- AerSale modifies CEO compensation, shifts focus to equity-based incentives
- AerSale Corporation (ASLE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- AerSale Corporation (ASLE) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Truist Securities downgrades Aersale stock to Hold on supply chain concerns
- AerSale at Wells Fargo Conference: Strategic Expansion and Optimism
- AerSale Announces Participation at the Wells Fargo 2025 Industrials Conference
- AerSale: Creating MRO Growth Opportunities After AerAware Disappointment (NASDAQ:ASLE)
- AerSale stock soars on revenue beat, strong growth
Faixa diária
8.32 8.55
Faixa anual
4.53 9.08
- Fechamento anterior
- 8.33
- Open
- 8.40
- Bid
- 8.47
- Ask
- 8.77
- Low
- 8.32
- High
- 8.55
- Volume
- 303
- Mudança diária
- 1.68%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.24%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 13.08%
- Mudança anual
- 67.72%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh