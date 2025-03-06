통화 / ASLE
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
ASLE: AerSale Corporation
8.34 USD 0.32 (3.70%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ASLE 환율이 오늘 -3.70%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 8.30이고 고가는 8.67이었습니다.
AerSale Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ASLE News
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Micron, Crowdstrike and Ping An Insurance
- 5 High-Flying Aerospace Defense Stocks to Buy for Q4 on Strong Demand
- AerSale corp director Fedder buys $17,869 in stock
- AerSale modifies CEO compensation, shifts focus to equity-based incentives
- AerSale Corporation (ASLE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- AerSale Corporation (ASLE) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Truist Securities downgrades Aersale stock to Hold on supply chain concerns
- AerSale at Wells Fargo Conference: Strategic Expansion and Optimism
- AerSale Announces Participation at the Wells Fargo 2025 Industrials Conference
- AerSale: Creating MRO Growth Opportunities After AerAware Disappointment (NASDAQ:ASLE)
- AerSale stock soars on revenue beat, strong growth
일일 변동 비율
8.30 8.67
년간 변동
4.53 9.08
- 이전 종가
- 8.66
- 시가
- 8.66
- Bid
- 8.34
- Ask
- 8.64
- 저가
- 8.30
- 고가
- 8.67
- 볼륨
- 824
- 일일 변동
- -3.70%
- 월 변동
- -1.77%
- 6개월 변동
- 11.35%
- 년간 변동율
- 65.15%
20 9월, 토요일