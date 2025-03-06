货币 / ASLE
ASLE: AerSale Corporation
8.56 USD 0.26 (2.95%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ASLE汇率已更改-2.95%。当日，交易品种以低点8.56和高点8.80进行交易。
关注AerSale Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ASLE新闻
- 5 High-Flying Aerospace Defense Stocks to Buy for Q4 on Strong Demand
- AerSale corp director Fedder buys $17,869 in stock
- AerSale modifies CEO compensation, shifts focus to equity-based incentives
- AerSale Corporation (ASLE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- AerSale Corporation (ASLE) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Truist Securities downgrades Aersale stock to Hold on supply chain concerns
- AerSale at Wells Fargo Conference: Strategic Expansion and Optimism
- AerSale Announces Participation at the Wells Fargo 2025 Industrials Conference
- AerSale: Creating MRO Growth Opportunities After AerAware Disappointment (NASDAQ:ASLE)
- AerSale stock soars on revenue beat, strong growth
日范围
8.56 8.80
年范围
4.53 9.08
- 前一天收盘价
- 8.82
- 开盘价
- 8.80
- 卖价
- 8.56
- 买价
- 8.86
- 最低价
- 8.56
- 最高价
- 8.80
- 交易量
- 308
- 日变化
- -2.95%
- 月变化
- 0.82%
- 6个月变化
- 14.29%
- 年变化
- 69.50%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值