Currencies / ASLE
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ASLE: AerSale Corporation
8.82 USD 0.19 (2.20%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ASLE exchange rate has changed by 2.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.66 and at a high of 8.91.
Follow AerSale Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ASLE News
- AerSale corp director Fedder buys $17,869 in stock
- AerSale modifies CEO compensation, shifts focus to equity-based incentives
- AerSale Corporation (ASLE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- AerSale Corporation (ASLE) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Truist Securities downgrades Aersale stock to Hold on supply chain concerns
- AerSale at Wells Fargo Conference: Strategic Expansion and Optimism
- AerSale Announces Participation at the Wells Fargo 2025 Industrials Conference
- AerSale: Creating MRO Growth Opportunities After AerAware Disappointment (NASDAQ:ASLE)
- AerSale stock soars on revenue beat, strong growth
Daily Range
8.66 8.91
Year Range
4.53 9.08
- Previous Close
- 8.63
- Open
- 8.75
- Bid
- 8.82
- Ask
- 9.12
- Low
- 8.66
- High
- 8.91
- Volume
- 1.348 K
- Daily Change
- 2.20%
- Month Change
- 3.89%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.76%
- Year Change
- 74.65%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%