通貨 / ASLE
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
ASLE: AerSale Corporation
8.66 USD 0.33 (3.96%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ASLEの今日の為替レートは、3.96%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.32の安値と8.66の高値で取引されました。
AerSale Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ASLE News
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Micron, Crowdstrike and Ping An Insurance
- 5 High-Flying Aerospace Defense Stocks to Buy for Q4 on Strong Demand
- AerSale corp director Fedder buys $17,869 in stock
- AerSale modifies CEO compensation, shifts focus to equity-based incentives
- AerSale Corporation (ASLE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- AerSale Corporation (ASLE) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Truist Securities downgrades Aersale stock to Hold on supply chain concerns
- AerSale at Wells Fargo Conference: Strategic Expansion and Optimism
- AerSale Announces Participation at the Wells Fargo 2025 Industrials Conference
- AerSale: Creating MRO Growth Opportunities After AerAware Disappointment (NASDAQ:ASLE)
- AerSale stock soars on revenue beat, strong growth
1日のレンジ
8.32 8.66
1年のレンジ
4.53 9.08
- 以前の終値
- 8.33
- 始値
- 8.40
- 買値
- 8.66
- 買値
- 8.96
- 安値
- 8.32
- 高値
- 8.66
- 出来高
- 864
- 1日の変化
- 3.96%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.00%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 15.62%
- 1年の変化
- 71.49%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K