ASLE: AerSale Corporation

8.66 USD 0.33 (3.96%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ASLEの今日の為替レートは、3.96%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.32の安値と8.66の高値で取引されました。

AerSale Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

ASLE News

1日のレンジ
8.32 8.66
1年のレンジ
4.53 9.08
以前の終値
8.33
始値
8.40
買値
8.66
買値
8.96
安値
8.32
高値
8.66
出来高
864
1日の変化
3.96%
1ヶ月の変化
2.00%
6ヶ月の変化
15.62%
1年の変化
71.49%
