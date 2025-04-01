Moedas / AMUB
AMUB: ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B due July 18, 2042
18.9999 USD 0.0099 (0.05%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AMUB para hoje mudou para 0.05%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 18.9300 e o mais alto foi 19.0000.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B due July 18, 2042. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
18.9300 19.0000
Faixa anual
16.8500 20.7800
- Fechamento anterior
- 18.9900
- Open
- 18.9400
- Bid
- 18.9999
- Ask
- 19.0029
- Low
- 18.9300
- High
- 19.0000
- Volume
- 6
- Mudança diária
- 0.05%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.10%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 4.91%
- Mudança anual
- 5.20%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh