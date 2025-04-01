Valute / AMUB
AMUB: ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B due July 18, 2042
18.5600 USD 0.4600 (2.42%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AMUB ha avuto una variazione del -2.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.5600 e ad un massimo di 18.9500.
Segui le dinamiche di ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B due July 18, 2042. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
18.5600 18.9500
Intervallo Annuale
16.8500 20.7800
- Chiusura Precedente
- 19.0200
- Apertura
- 18.9500
- Bid
- 18.5600
- Ask
- 18.5630
- Minimo
- 18.5600
- Massimo
- 18.9500
- Volume
- 6
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.42%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.21%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 2.48%
- Variazione Annuale
- 2.77%
20 settembre, sabato