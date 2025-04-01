QuotazioniSezioni
AMUB: ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B due July 18, 2042

18.5600 USD 0.4600 (2.42%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AMUB ha avuto una variazione del -2.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.5600 e ad un massimo di 18.9500.

Segui le dinamiche di ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B due July 18, 2042. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
18.5600 18.9500
Intervallo Annuale
16.8500 20.7800
Chiusura Precedente
19.0200
Apertura
18.9500
Bid
18.5600
Ask
18.5630
Minimo
18.5600
Massimo
18.9500
Volume
6
Variazione giornaliera
-2.42%
Variazione Mensile
-2.21%
Variazione Semestrale
2.48%
Variazione Annuale
2.77%
