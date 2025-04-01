通貨 / AMUB
AMUB: ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B due July 18, 2042
19.0200 USD 0.0201 (0.11%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AMUBの今日の為替レートは、0.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり19.0200の安値と19.0532の高値で取引されました。
ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B due July 18, 2042ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
19.0200 19.0532
1年のレンジ
16.8500 20.7800
- 以前の終値
- 18.9999
- 始値
- 19.0532
- 買値
- 19.0200
- 買値
- 19.0230
- 安値
- 19.0200
- 高値
- 19.0532
- 出来高
- 2
- 1日の変化
- 0.11%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.21%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 5.02%
- 1年の変化
- 5.32%
