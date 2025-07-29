Moedas / AMPH
AMPH: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc
27.08 USD 0.10 (0.37%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AMPH para hoje mudou para 0.37%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 26.90 e o mais alto foi 27.39.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
AMPH Notícias
Faixa diária
26.90 27.39
Faixa anual
20.38 53.96
- Fechamento anterior
- 26.98
- Open
- 27.09
- Bid
- 27.08
- Ask
- 27.38
- Low
- 26.90
- High
- 27.39
- Volume
- 187
- Mudança diária
- 0.37%
- Mudança mensal
- -12.25%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -6.17%
- Mudança anual
- -44.52%
