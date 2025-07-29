通貨 / AMPH
AMPH: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc
27.44 USD 0.46 (1.70%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AMPHの今日の為替レートは、1.70%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり26.90の安値と27.70の高値で取引されました。
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
26.90 27.70
1年のレンジ
20.38 53.96
- 以前の終値
- 26.98
- 始値
- 27.09
- 買値
- 27.44
- 買値
- 27.74
- 安値
- 26.90
- 高値
- 27.70
- 出来高
- 1.150 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.70%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -11.08%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -4.92%
- 1年の変化
- -43.78%
