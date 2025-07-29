クォートセクション
通貨 / AMPH
AMPH: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc

27.44 USD 0.46 (1.70%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

AMPHの今日の為替レートは、1.70%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり26.90の安値と27.70の高値で取引されました。

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AMPH News

1日のレンジ
26.90 27.70
1年のレンジ
20.38 53.96
以前の終値
26.98
始値
27.09
買値
27.44
買値
27.74
安値
26.90
高値
27.70
出来高
1.150 K
1日の変化
1.70%
1ヶ月の変化
-11.08%
6ヶ月の変化
-4.92%
1年の変化
-43.78%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K