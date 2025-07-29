시세섹션
통화 / AMPH
주식로 돌아가기

AMPH: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc

27.64 USD 0.20 (0.73%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

AMPH 환율이 오늘 0.73%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 26.95이고 고가는 27.77이었습니다.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AMPH News

일일 변동 비율
26.95 27.77
년간 변동
20.38 53.96
이전 종가
27.44
시가
27.37
Bid
27.64
Ask
27.94
저가
26.95
고가
27.77
볼륨
1.461 K
일일 변동
0.73%
월 변동
-10.43%
6개월 변동
-4.23%
년간 변동율
-43.37%
20 9월, 토요일