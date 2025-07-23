货币 / AMPH
AMPH: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc
27.53 USD 0.53 (1.96%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AMPH汇率已更改1.96%。当日，交易品种以低点26.57和高点27.80进行交易。
关注Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
AMPH新闻
日范围
26.57 27.80
年范围
20.38 53.96
- 前一天收盘价
- 27.00
- 开盘价
- 27.13
- 卖价
- 27.53
- 买价
- 27.83
- 最低价
- 26.57
- 最高价
- 27.80
- 交易量
- 890
- 日变化
- 1.96%
- 月变化
- -10.79%
- 6个月变化
- -4.61%
- 年变化
- -43.60%
