Valute / AMPH
AMPH: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc
27.64 USD 0.20 (0.73%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AMPH ha avuto una variazione del 0.73% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 26.95 e ad un massimo di 27.77.
Segui le dinamiche di Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AMPH News
Intervallo Giornaliero
26.95 27.77
Intervallo Annuale
20.38 53.96
- Chiusura Precedente
- 27.44
- Apertura
- 27.37
- Bid
- 27.64
- Ask
- 27.94
- Minimo
- 26.95
- Massimo
- 27.77
- Volume
- 1.461 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.73%
- Variazione Mensile
- -10.43%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -4.23%
- Variazione Annuale
- -43.37%
20 settembre, sabato