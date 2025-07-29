QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / AMPH
Tornare a Azioni

AMPH: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc

27.64 USD 0.20 (0.73%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AMPH ha avuto una variazione del 0.73% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 26.95 e ad un massimo di 27.77.

Segui le dinamiche di Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AMPH News

Intervallo Giornaliero
26.95 27.77
Intervallo Annuale
20.38 53.96
Chiusura Precedente
27.44
Apertura
27.37
Bid
27.64
Ask
27.94
Minimo
26.95
Massimo
27.77
Volume
1.461 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.73%
Variazione Mensile
-10.43%
Variazione Semestrale
-4.23%
Variazione Annuale
-43.37%
20 settembre, sabato